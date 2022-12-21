BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $16,895.29 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $114.16 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015210 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00226676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,846.4909298 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,856,046.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.