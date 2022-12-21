Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.03 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $13.18 or 0.00078403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $230.81 million and $3.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00251192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

