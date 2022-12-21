Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $12.93 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00247434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00050748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

