Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.77 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 67% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00010583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.0518766 USD and is down -22.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,276,777.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

