BITICA COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $272,299.38 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $272,299.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226898 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.12905733 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $214,481.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

