BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $3.75

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BB. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 750,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,954. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

