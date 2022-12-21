Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Reduced by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 113,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

