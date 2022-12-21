BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 231,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,765,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.