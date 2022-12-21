BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. 15,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.