BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,560. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

