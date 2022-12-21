BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $239.51. 3,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

