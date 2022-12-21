BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.51. 12,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

