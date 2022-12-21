BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 21,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

