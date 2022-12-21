BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 118,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

