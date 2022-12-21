Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

