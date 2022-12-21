Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $266.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

