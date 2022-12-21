Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.89 and a one year high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

