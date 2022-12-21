Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,936 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,842. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

