Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,917 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 599.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 91,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.