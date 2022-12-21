Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,025 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $738.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

