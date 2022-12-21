BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $44.40 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $533,163.60 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137135 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $557,525.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

