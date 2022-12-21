BlueArk Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and $555,626.89 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,822.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00598977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00268926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00136846 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $494,805.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

