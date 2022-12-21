BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Up 6.8%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Stories

