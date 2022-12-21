BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Down 1.2%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.77 and last traded at C$18.80. 39,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 106,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.42.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th.

