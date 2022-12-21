BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,027 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 164,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.