BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,027 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 164,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.
