BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,998 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

