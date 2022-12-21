BMS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

NOW traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $392.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.