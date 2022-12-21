BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 37,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

