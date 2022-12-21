BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.