BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $21.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

