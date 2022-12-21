BMS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $18,831,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,981. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

