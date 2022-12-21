BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.