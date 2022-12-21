BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.52 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion and approximately $481.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $247.08 or 0.01471225 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,475 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,571.24631882 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 248.77006542 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $571,599,369.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

