BNB Price Reaches $250.04 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $250.04 or 0.01482863 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $40.00 billion and $643.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,608 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,768.18579748 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 249.34272484 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1157 active market(s) with $790,902,515.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

