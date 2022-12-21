Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.96

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.96 and traded as high as C$54.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$53.42, with a volume of 333,424 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Vertical Research raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.02.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

