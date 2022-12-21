BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Acquires C$60,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,217,370.
BQE Water Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of BQE Water stock traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.
BQE Water Company Profile
See Also
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.