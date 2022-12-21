BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Acquires C$60,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,217,370.

BQE Water Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BQE Water stock traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

