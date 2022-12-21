Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after buying an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

