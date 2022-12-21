British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading 9,900% Higher

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) shares shot up 9,900% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91). 249,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average session volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £140.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3,750.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.91.

British Smaller Companies VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

