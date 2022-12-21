Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $21.50

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

