Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $21.50

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries
LSB Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LXU stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.