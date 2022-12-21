Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $39.43

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.