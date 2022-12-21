Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $39.43

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.8 %
Mobileye Global stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.