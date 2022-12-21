Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $345.60

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.60.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $278.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

