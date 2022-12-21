Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.