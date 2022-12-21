Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.60

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.60 and traded as low as C$45.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 2,543,200 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price objective for the company.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
