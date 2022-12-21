Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.60

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.60 and traded as low as C$45.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 2,543,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.10 per share, with a total value of C$456,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,089.80. In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,398,726.23. Also, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,089.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

