Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,670 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

