BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.04

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$94.04 and traded as high as C$103.89. BRP shares last traded at C$102.67, with a volume of 108,702 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$136.00.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.