BTIG Research Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $268.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

SYK stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.62. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,942. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

