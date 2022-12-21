Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 37,590 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,035 shares of company stock valued at $87,162. Company insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 9.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 15.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.