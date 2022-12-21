Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Cable & Wireless Communications Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.