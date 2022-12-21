Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.