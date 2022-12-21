Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

