Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

